Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LTCH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.43 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of LTCH opened at $9.91 on Monday. Latch has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth $44,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

