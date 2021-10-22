LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €133.15 ($156.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €130.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.43. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.