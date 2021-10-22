Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. lifted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.77.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 in the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

