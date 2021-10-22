Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $159.30, but opened at $149.95. Lindsay shares last traded at $149.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.27). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.32.
Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
