Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $159.30, but opened at $149.95. Lindsay shares last traded at $149.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.27). Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $153.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.