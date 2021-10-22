Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Analysts expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to announce $2.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $184.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,052%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $575.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.84 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on LYV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

NYSE LYV traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $100.75. 884,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $6,301,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

