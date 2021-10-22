Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,829 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of Lloyds Banking Group worth $33,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.62 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

