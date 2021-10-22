Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$92.00 at National Bankshares

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$92.00.

L stock opened at C$93.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.28. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$93.75. The firm has a market cap of C$31.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$79.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.6240643 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

