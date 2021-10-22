Lobstex (LOBS) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $805,577.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,655,622 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

