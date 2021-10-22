Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) versus ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Financial Survey

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) and ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.7% of Longview Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and ClearPoint Neuro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longview Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00

ClearPoint Neuro has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.22%. Given ClearPoint Neuro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ClearPoint Neuro is more favorable than Longview Acquisition Corp. II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and ClearPoint Neuro’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 32.08 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -42.79

Longview Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearPoint Neuro.

Profitability

This table compares Longview Acquisition Corp. II and ClearPoint Neuro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longview Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A ClearPoint Neuro -63.68% -39.58% -18.89%

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About ClearPoint Neuro

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system. The company was founded by Paul A. Bottomley on March 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

