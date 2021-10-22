Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 246,263 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 44.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 804,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,263 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $130,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 38.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 5,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,004,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,626 shares of company stock worth $13,658,133. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. TheStreet raised Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.13.

NYSE AVLR opened at $179.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.63 and its 200 day moving average is $157.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of -190.57 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.33 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

