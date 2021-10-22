Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 995,964 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 66,353.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 995,964 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.17% of Kornit Digital worth $124,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

KRNT opened at $156.03 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $63.52 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.62 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.63 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

