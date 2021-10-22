Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.22% of ExlService worth $113,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.52. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.