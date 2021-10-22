Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 50,777.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $100,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 112.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2,426.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

