Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $107 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 160.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,345,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443,641 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NCR were worth $106,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NCR by 444.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NCR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,326,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,496,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,703,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,713,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

NCR stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a positive return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

