Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $125.81 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 242.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $125,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $70.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

