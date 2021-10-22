Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.46.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGY stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,479. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

