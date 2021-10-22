Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.74

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and traded as high as $7.74. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.