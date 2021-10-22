ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

NYSE MAN opened at $103.69 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

