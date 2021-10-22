Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

