Marshall Wace LLP Buys 61,828 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after purchasing an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $160.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

