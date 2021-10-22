Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 4,109,589 Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,109,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.35% of Akebia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKBA. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 233,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 99,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after acquiring an additional 971,438 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.90 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.71.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.21). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 125.60% and a negative net margin of 135.00%. The company had revenue of $52.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

