Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 184,799 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Autohome worth $13,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in Autohome by 20.6% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autohome during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM opened at $50.96 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.19.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

