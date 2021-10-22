Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 33.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 470,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,274 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $16,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.20 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.