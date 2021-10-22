Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.21 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 836.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,046 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 345.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $426.00 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY stock opened at $444.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $440.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.76. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

