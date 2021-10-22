Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.33 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 329.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,858 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 219.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $533.61 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $281.02 and a 1-year high of $594.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $553.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

