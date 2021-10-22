Marshall Wace LLP Has $12.98 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,501 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 328.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 32,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,597,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $321.01 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.65.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

