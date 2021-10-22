Marshall Wace LLP Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 125.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $15,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

Shares of PENN opened at $77.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $52.09 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. Analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

