Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 181,098 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 181,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $98.80 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

