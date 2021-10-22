Marshall Wace LLP Sells 298,693 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 166,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,693 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $79.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

