Martin P. Klein Sells 4,300 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ATH traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $89.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. Truist downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Athene by 46.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Athene by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Athene by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

