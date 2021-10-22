Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMX. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

MMX opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a PE ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

