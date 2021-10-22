Maxcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $102.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 33.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $409,990.35 and approximately $102.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,732.96 or 0.99915586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00056473 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.66 or 0.00321889 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00522526 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00205039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009705 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002211 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

