McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.90 billion and the highest is $6.12 billion. McDonald’s posted sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $22.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $23.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.73 billion to $25.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.16.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,271. The company has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.60. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $3,350,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.