McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lowered by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

