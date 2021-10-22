MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Price Reaches $0.0003

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. MEET.ONE has a total market capitalization of $660,499.24 and $89,475.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00072271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00104962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,115.19 or 1.01097265 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.26 or 0.06482854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00021819 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

