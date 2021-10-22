Megacoin Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $289,024.12 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.03 or 0.00314520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,704,862 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.