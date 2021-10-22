Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given New $105.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.28.

MRK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.25. 124,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $205.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

