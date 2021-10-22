Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%.

EBSB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meridian Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 605.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,852 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 409,276 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of Meridian Bancorp worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

