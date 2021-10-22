Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%.
EBSB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,414. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.06. Meridian Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Meridian Bancorp Company Profile
Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.
