Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Head-To-Head Review

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Meta Materials alerts:

This table compares Meta Materials and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Materials N/A -12.85% -9.92% Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16%

This table compares Meta Materials and Silicon Motion Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Materials $190,000.00 6,979.85 -$12.78 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.48 $79.75 million $2.28 30.38

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Materials and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $102.17, suggesting a potential upside of 47.49%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Volatility & Risk

Meta Materials has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Meta Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.