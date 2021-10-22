Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

