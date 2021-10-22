Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Middlesex Water has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 26 years. Middlesex Water has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Middlesex Water to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
Shares of MSEX stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.
In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $337,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim C. Hanemann sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $114,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,150. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Middlesex Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.04% of Middlesex Water worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Middlesex Water
Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.
