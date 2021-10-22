Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.94. The stock has a market cap of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

