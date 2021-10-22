Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

TWNK opened at $18.51 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

