MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.77

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as low as $12.62. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 7,945 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $309.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million. On average, analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0687 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,406,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

