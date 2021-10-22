MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $241.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $231.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.94.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

