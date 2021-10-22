Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.01% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MBRX traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.83. 276,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,864. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

