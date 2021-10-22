Morgan Stanley Raises DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $92.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $66.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,019. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.43.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 4,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $426,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,977,114.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.