Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after buying an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after buying an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $100,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $91.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $91.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

