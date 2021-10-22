Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after acquiring an additional 584,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after acquiring an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,074,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,991,000 after purchasing an additional 498,893 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $216.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.59 and a 1 year high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

