Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13,932.29

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £139.32 ($182.03) and traded as high as £141 ($184.22). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £140 ($182.91), with a volume of 666 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £547.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 53.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £139.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £128.19.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total value of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.