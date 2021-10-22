M&T Bank Corp Trims Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,864 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after acquiring an additional 994,620 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 607.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 590,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,619,000 after acquiring an additional 507,138 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5,228.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 508,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 499,270 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

